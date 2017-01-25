ROME (Reuters) - The head of the Knights of Malta, who has been locked in a bitter dispute with the Vatican, has resigned, a spokesperson for the Rome-based Catholic chivalric and charity organization said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said Grand Master Matthew Festing had resigned after Pope Francis asked him to step down at a meeting on Tuesday. Grand Masters of the group, which was founded in the 11th century, usually keep their position for life.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella, editing by G Crosse)