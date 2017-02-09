MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was unlikely that the situation in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists are ranged against the Ukrainian army, would be part of any deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.

When asked how preparations for a meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin were progressing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "Right now, it's not clear what we are preparing for."

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)