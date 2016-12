MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that dialogue with the United States was frozen at most levels but that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may have a more constructive attitude towards Russia.

"We're not wearing rose-tinted glasses, we have no illusions about any breakthroughs but hope for a more constructive approach," Peskov said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)