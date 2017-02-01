(Reuters) - Los Angeles police on Tuesday shot and killed a man after a stabbing rampage that left three people injured along Sunset Boulevard, a bustling thoroughfare in American's second-largest city, police said.

The unidentified man in his 30s was suspected of stabbing a bicyclist with a knife at about 2 p.m. in the Hollywood neighborhood before walking into a nearby Jack in the Box restaurant where he stabbed two other people, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.

Officers entered the restaurant and attempted to subdue the suspect with a Taser stun gun. They then shot the suspect, who died at the scene, police said.

Two victims were in critical condition but the injuries to the third were not life-threatening, police said on social network Twitter.

Police said they believed the suspect did not know the victims and appeared to have no clear motive for the attack.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)