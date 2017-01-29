WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations committee, said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration had been "poorly implemented," particularly for green card holders.

"We all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders," Corker said in a statement.

"The administration should immediately make appropriate revisions, and it is my hope that following a thorough review and implementation of security enhancements that many of these programs will be improved and reinstated," he said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)