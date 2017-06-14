Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
News

At least two reportedly killed in San Francisco UPS facility shooting

Police said the building was secure but offered no immediate information on the motive behind the shooting.
By
Reuters Domestic News
Published : June 14, 2017
People being evacuated hold their hands above their heads for police in the area of a shooting incident at a United Parcel Service (UPS) facility in San Francisco, California, U.S. June 14, 2017. REUTERS

At least two people were killed and several others wounded on Wednesday when a man thought to be a United Parcel Service Inc <UPS.N> employee opened fire at a company facility in San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing officials and witnesses.

San Francisco police said the building was secure but offered no immediate information on victims.

Live video showed a massive police presence near the facility, with employees being led out and embracing each other on the sidewalk just outside.

"UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning," the company said in a statement.

"Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation," the statement said.

 

Latest News

I want news Only from

 