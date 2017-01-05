SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd was in talks with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd about a supply agreement for television display panels, LG Display Chief Executive Han Sang-beom said.

The executive told reporters on the sidelines of the CES trade show in Las Vegas on Thursday that no specifics have been agreed to and that it would be difficult to supply Samsung with panels even if a deal was reached during the first half of 2017, due to the time required to develop products requested by Samsung and ensure supply to other customers was not disrupted.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee)