Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Today 10:01 am

Obama holds final press conference on Wednesday: White House

  Reuters

The session will take place at 2:15 p.m., three days before Donald Trump takes office.

Reuters

Photo:

President Barack Obama will hold his final press conference as president on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said.

The press conference will be held at 2:15 p.m. Obama is set to leave office on Friday, when he will be succeeded by Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

Obama is leaving office with the highest approval rating since 2009, according to the latest CNN/ORC poll. The president's approval rating stands at 60 percent, with the public largely viewing his presidency as a success and a majority saying they will miss him when he is out of office.

As an outgoing president, Obama's ranks near the top of the list. Bill Clinton's approval in 2001 was at 66 percent; Ronald Reagan's was at 64 percent in 1989.

The Word: Pia Zadora arrested for domestic battery

Singer and actress Pia Zadora was arrested this morning for domestic battery and coercion in her Las Vegas home.
Skiers: We're facing the dreaded thaw

Skiers: We're facing the dreaded thaw

It certainly didn’t take too long to turn early-season optimism into a January malaise. Warm temperatures and rain put a damper on the landscape last week, just in time to prepare for the MLK holiday weekend, which greeted guests with icy conditions across New England.  It wasn’t good news for local ski areas, likening the trails to your local outdoor skating destination. That likely kept a good number of people away from the hills, expecting slick skiing and riding, not to mention more crowded...
Jimmy Snuka, center, in action at WrestleMania 25.

Crunch Time: On Jimmy Snuka, ESPN's First Take and Dion Lewis

Crunch Time is Metro's daily look at the rumors and gossip of the sports world. Unsolved mystery Pro wrestling legend Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died on Sunday and WWE ran a tribute to him Monday. What’s crazy about this wrestling death is that the 73-year-old Snuka had murder charges dropped against him just two weeks ago as he was deemed not competent to stand trial. A longstanding wrestling rumor was that Snuka murdered his girlfriend in 1983. Snuka’s story was that he found his girlfriend,...
A big three of Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and Carmelo Anthony would make the Celtics legit contenders to knock off the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

NBA trade rumors: Carmelo Anthony to Celtics or Lakers?

According to the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola, Carmelo Anthony told Knicks boss Phil Jackson that he wants to remain in New York. Jackson and Carmelo met on Tuesday, with Jackson reportedly straight up asking him if he “still wanted to be a Knick?” ESPN reported that no specific trades were discussed in the meeting and that both sides will “process the situation” in the coming days. In other words, Jackson will absolutely field calls for an Anthony trade in the coming weeks and if something...
9 to 5

We're about to (sort of) get a '9 to 5' reunion at the SAG Awards

No disrespect to “Grace and Frankie,” but lovely though it is it’s always felt like it’s missing something. Oh, we know what it is: It’s Dolly Parton! Thirty-six years ago, the singer/actress/Dollywood-owner was one-third of the stars of “9 to 5,” where she, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin took revenge against their sexist boss (Dabney Coleman). It was such a delight (and moneymaker) that there was talk of a no-brainer sequel — which never materialized, in part because Fonda wasn’t interested, and...
Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson are scheduled to meet this week.

Knicks' situation going from contaminated culture to toxicity

The Knicks are battered and bruised, both physically and in psyche.      Whether it’s Kristaps Porzingis and his ailing Achilles, Carmelo Anthony’s bruised ego, or the faces of key members of the squad, the Knicks (18-24) are spiraling.   Porzingis has missed the last three games for New York – all losses. The second-year forward could’ve been used on Monday, a 108-107 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, where both Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony both missed point-blank shots at the rim as time...
The Bruins were embarrassed by the Islanders on Monday at TD Garden.

Bruins have been slackers when facing lowly NHL teams

Over the course of an 82-game regular season in the National Hockey League, there are going to be times when a team (even a very good one) simply fails to show up or seemingly nothing goes right in a given contest. However, after watching the Bruins (23-19-5) fall flat on their faces in Monday’s embarrassing 4-0 loss to the Islanders (17-17-8) at TD Garden, an alarming trend has emerged for this edition of the black and gold. That marked the third time already in only 47 games that Boston has...
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan was one of many big-name execs to attend the College Gridirion Showcase.

Giants, Jets take hard look at players at College Gridiron Showcase

Both the New York Giants and the New York Jets attended last week’s College Gridiron Showcase, the two teams sending multiple representatives to the scouting and combine event. The event drew some top-tier seniors who attracted nearly every NFL team as well as several Canadian Football League franchises. Per a league source, the Giants had five officials on hand at the event in Bedford, TX as they sent multiple scouts including Donnie Etheridge and David Boisture to check in on the several...
Beverly Hills Cop, Clueless, The Princess Bride

13 happy movies now streaming to keep you sane in the Trump age

You need a break. You can’t constantly pore over the news, bombard Facebook with earnest posts, tear out your hair over He Who Mustn’t (Constantly) Be Named. It’s just not healthy. So every now and then — during this unintentionally funny crapshow of an inauguration, but at other times over the next four to eight years as well — pencil in some Me Time. Maybe watch a nice movie that will allow your anxieties to chill, if only for a couple of hours. Here are some legit happy films you can stream...

'Ask Johnny Mac' - Kyrgios hits back at McEnroe jibe
Most NY construction fatalities caused by safety violations: Study3Photos

Most NY construction fatalities caused by safety violations: Study

Today 8:29 am As the state’s construction boom continues, worksite accidents and fatalities have risen right along with New York City’s ever-changing skyline.  Between 2011 and 2015, construction worker fatalities in New York state rose from 33 to 55, according to “Deadly Skyline,” a study released Wednesday by the New York Committee for Occupational Safety & Health. Of those deaths, 25 were in New York City.  Over that same time period, safety inspections made by the Occupational Safety and Health...

Philly kids prepare to rally ahead of inauguration

Philly kids prepare to rally ahead of inauguration

Today 6:35 am An unlikely group is leading a rally in Philadelphia Wednesday, and have attracted dozens to join its cause.  Children of all ages will march outside the Liberty Bell this afternoon in solidarity with movements of resistance taking place around the country ahead of Inauguration Day Friday. With homemade signs and chants about inclusion, they are welcoming people of all ages and backgrounds to join their movement.  The sight of kids leading protest is different, but certainly not unheard of. Perhaps most notably, Alabama schoolchildren who witnessed their parents' involvement in the Civil Rights Movement led a crusade more than 50 years ago. Trained in nonviolence tactics, kids in the Birmingham Children's Crusade of 1963 were arrested, beaten with batons and threatened. But still they marched and sang protest songs, as photos of Alabama's violent crackdown circulated nationwide, sparking outcry. The kids, some of them as young as 7, persisted and were ultimately triumphant. Rally organizer and mom of four Julie Wilgus believes children deserve the opportunity to be heard, and is creating the platform to do it with the Philly Kids' Solidarity Rally.

Yesterday 5:49 pm It certainly didn’t take too long to turn early-season optimism into a January malaise. Warm temperatures and rain put a damper on the landscape last week, just in time to prepare for the MLK holiday weekend, which greeted guests with icy conditions across New England.  It wasn’t good news for local ski areas, likening the trails to your local outdoor skating destination. That likely kept a good number of people away from the hills, expecting slick skiing and riding, not to mention more crowded...


