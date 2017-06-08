5 people wounded in 4 shootings overnight in Roxbury and Dorchester

Five people were shot overnight in four different incidents in Roxbury and Dorchester, Boston police said.

All the victims were male. They all received minor injuries, police said, and are expected to survive.

The string of shootings began at 9:55 p.m., where one man was shot on Shawmut Avenue, nearby Ramsey Park, in Roxbury.

About 10 minutes later, a man was shot on Cedar Street in Roxbury.

At 10:30, two men were shot on Glendale Street in Dorchester. One victim in this incident is the most seriously injured, police said.

That shooting also sent at least one bullet through the first floor window of a home on Glendale Street. Two cars with bullet holes were towed from the area, WBZ reported.

The final shooting was at 1:45 a.m.; one man was shot on Holworthy Street in Roxbury.

Police don’t believe any of the shootings were connected.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told WBZ that even though crime is down 10 percent throughout the city, shootings are actually increasing.

“I think it goes to what Mayor Walsh and myself are continually saying, is that there are way too many guns out there,” he said. “The day before, we chased down an individual who was firing a gun. We got close to 300 guns already off the street.”

No arrests have been made at this time. The BPD is asking for any witnesses to come forward and contact 1-800-494-TIPS (8477).