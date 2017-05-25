Aaron Hernandez gay rumors swirl as letter surfaces calling another inmate his 'heart'

Was Aaron Hernandez gay? Rumors about the former Patriot tight end’s sexuality are once again swirling after a letter he sent to prison officials requesting a cellmate Hernandez called “my heart” went public this week.

Five letters handwritten by Hernandez, who hanged himself in his cell last month, were released to CNN by the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts following a Freedom of Information Act request. Though the names of specific prisoners Hernandez referred to in the letters were redacted, the nicknames he gave them were not.

"So, please make this happen," Hernandez wrote, according to a CNN report. "I even prefer to move in with (name redacted); me and him are very close and have been since the streets and that's FACT, not bullshit. He's my heart and like a real brother to me that's why I want and am requesting to go upstairs and live with him."

Hernandez left three suicide notes when he killed himself April 19 — one for his 4-year-old daughter, one for fiancé Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez and the third for his gay prison lover, according to media reports by Newsweek, The Daily Mail and others.

Hernandez’s gay prison lover was reported to be 22-year-old Kyle Kennedy, who is currently serving time for armed robbery.

Kennedy’s lawyer has told the media the two were close, but declined to comment on the exact nature of the pair’s relationship. Hernandez’s fiancé has denied rumors that he was gay and said Hernandez did not leave a suicide note for his rumored lover.

“You never approach any situation by accusing,” she said. “So I asked, he told me [that it wasn’t true] and that was it.”

Some have pointed to the rumors of Hernandez’s bisexuality as cause for his suicide. Less than a week before committing suicide, Hernandez was found not guilty of a 2013 double murder of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu.

Hernandez was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole on his 2015 conviction of the murder of his friend, semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. His lawyers had planned to fight the conviction on appeal, but since Hernandez died before the automatic appeal could be rendered, a judge vacated the conviction earlier this month.