Man charged in hit and run that killed Boston cyclist

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit and run of a South Boston bicyclist eight days ago, police announced Tuesday.

Malone Kidanemariam, 25, of Boston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Cyclist Richard Archer, 29, was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street on April 30. He was taken off life support and died from injuries sustained in the crash on May 2.

“I want to commend my investigators for all of their hard work and long hours in making this arrest,” Police Commissioner William Evans said in a statement. "I also want to thank all the community members who provided help and made calls to our anonymous tip line."

Police allege Kidanemariam fled the scene after striking Archer at 3:19 a.m. Police combed through tips and video surveillance footage to identify a silver sedan with New York license plates that was involved in the crash.

A tip from a Boston Common parking garage security guard led police to find a vehicle with heavy front-end damage and a smashed windshield, which matched the description from police and turned out to be Kidanemariam’s vehicle.

Friends and family remembered Archer as a man with a kind soul and an adventurous spirit.

“My amazing brother Rick Archer has touched the lives of people around the world. My brother was a selfless hero who did everything he could for his friends,” his sister Desiree Steele wrote on Facebook the day after the crash.

Archer was the first cyclist killed on Boston streets in more than a year, but the third to die in Massachusetts in 2017, according to the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition.

Local cycling advocates will memorialize Archer with a ghost bike at the scene of the crash, according to Andrew McFarland of LivableStreets Alliance. A ceremony in honor of Archer will take place Wednesday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street.