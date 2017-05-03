3 dead, at least a dozen injured after Jeep crashes through auto auction in Billerica

Three people were killed and more than a dozen were injured when an out-of-control Jeep crashed through a crowd of people at an auto action in Billerica Wednesday.

Emergency responders were called to the Lynnway Auto Auction on Charter Way at 10:15 a.m. after a Jeep SUV crashed through the crowd, Billerica Police confirmed via Twitter. Multiple reporters were reporting from the chaotic scene as details unfolded Wednesday morning.

Witnesses tell me this Jeep suddenly accelerated into a group of workers at Billerica car auction. #wbz pic.twitter.com/MtKXEMVE2T — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) May 3, 2017

State Police said an investigation is ongoing, but do not suspect the crash was a terrorist act.

“At this point, there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act. All evidence and information at this time suggests an accidental cause."

No evidence of attack, intentional act in Billerica incident. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/z164qn13wM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 3, 2017

Auto Auction Employee Woody Tuttle told WCVB we say a Jeep Cherokee on one of the auto auctions eight car lanes when it suddenly accelerated, striking multiple people along the way before it crashed into the side of the building.

“Whoever was driving this vehicle was trying to avoid the cars and hit several people between [lanes],” Tuttle told WCVB. “I’m not a doctor, but I saw three people that certainly looked deceased.”

Billerica police posted on Twitter that “multiple victims” were involved.

Public safety crews are working an accident scene at the Lynnway Auto Auction off of Rangeway Rd. Multiple victims. — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) May 3, 2017

State Police said 12 ambulances were on scene and asked media helicopters in the area to back off around 11 a.m. so that a medical helicopter could land and evacuate a patient. At least six victims were transported to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, The Boston Globe reported.

The building has been evacuated. Burlington Fire Chief Thomas Conway told the Globe he was concerned about the building’s stability following the crash.

“This is a horrible accident,’’ he said.

The Lynnway Auto Auction is a dealer consignment auction and has been in business since 1997. It moved to its current address in Billerica in 2011, according to the company's website.