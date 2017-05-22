Body found, believed to be missing college student: Police

Franklin police have found a body that they believe to be the missing 20-year-old college student Michael Doherty.

After search teams spent six days combing through woods, marsh and the nearby neighborhoods, two civilians searching in dense wood and thick underbrush Saturday afternoon found the body of a white male, police said in a statement.

The body was found around 2:30 p.m. near Rt. 495. Police believe the body to be Doherty, but said that positive confirmation will not be available until an autopsy is performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Doherty was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14 in Franklin. He is a junior at Duke University who was home for the summer.

He had been out at a party with friends the night before he went missing, police said. His shoes and shirt were recovered on Sunday after authorities began their search.

Franklin police told reporters on Saturday that there was no evidence of foul play.

“It looks like he was just trying to fight his way home,” Deputy Police Chief James A. Mill told the Boston Globe.

Along with local police, the Franklin Fire Department, state police, Massachusetts Environmental Police and local residents helped with the search.

The investigation will continue, police said, with the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office and state troopers.

"Over the last six days countless man hours have been spent in the efforts to locate Michael, and bring him home to his family," Franklin police said in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of all the members of the Franklin Police Department and all of the other agencies that participated in searching for Michael go out to the Doherty family in this time of great tragedy. We would also like to thank the residents who helped search, and those who provided support to all the personnel who worked tirelessly to find Michael."