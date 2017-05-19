 
State police find body in Charles River

The body was recovered in the water near the Mass. Ave. bridge.
By
Kristin Toussaint
 Published : May 19, 2017
Massachusetts Ave Bridge
A body was recovered in the Charles River near the Massachusetts Avenue bridge, police said. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

State police have recovered a body in the Charles River, the department said online Friday afternoon.

The body was found in the area of the Massachusetts Ave. bridge. 

The department announced via Twitter that the body was recovered at 4:30 p.m. A call to search for a possible body in the river came in around 3:45 p.m., NECN reported. 

State police patrol units as well as a marine unit and detectives are responding to the scene. 

The victim has not been identified. No furhter details are immediately available.

