Boston hails return of swans Romeo and Juliet

Two very important swans were the focus of a ceremony in Boston on Tuesday.

During the "Return of the Swans," swans Romeo and Juliet were released into Boston's Public Garden pond, where they will live for the summer.

They were brought there from their winter home at the Franklin Zoo.

Children and adults watched as the swans took their first hesitant steps into the pond.

Last year's ceremony was canceled due to rain, so for some youngsters, this was their first time seeing the ceremony.

