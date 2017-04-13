Boston Marathon Guide: What time does the marathon start?

Even if you have the day off, Marathon Monday isn’t about sleeping in.

The Boston Marathon, on April 17, comes with an early wakeup call for runners. But when should a spectator get there to see the action live?

That depends on which group of runners you want to watch cross the finish line, or if you’re trying to cheer on one in particular.

Here are the start times for the 2017 Boston Marathon. The times mark when these runners will head off from Hopkinton.

8:50 a.m. — Mobility impaired start

9:17 a.m. — Men’s push-rim wheelchair start

9:19 a.m. — Women’s push-rim wheelchair start

9:22 a.m. — Handcycle start

9:32 a.m. — Elite women’s start

10:00 a.m. — Elite men’s and Wave One start

10:25 a.m. — Wave Two start

10:50 a.m. — Wave Three start

11:15 a.m. — Wave Four start

The race kicks off in Hopkinton and finishes on Boylston Street at Copley Square in Boston, traveling through Framingham, Natick, Newton and more in between. The elite runners finish the 26.2 miles in a few minutes over two hours. In 2016, Lemi Berhanu Hayle won the men’s race in 2:12:45.

The marathon will be aired live on television on WBZ-TV (Channel 4) and online throughout New England at cbsboston.com. It will also be broadcast nationally on NBC Sports Network.