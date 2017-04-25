Boston mascots play musical chairs at Franciscan Children’s hospital

Mascots from Boston's sports teams, professional and college, came together Tuesday to spread joy and cheer to young patients and students at Franciscan Children’s Hospital. The hospital, located in Brighton, specializes in serving children and young adults with medical, mental health and education needs and concerns.

The annual event was co-hosted by WEEI sports radio station.

All of the popular mascots were in attendance for the event. Blades of the Bruins, Pat Patriot, Wally the Green Monster from the Boston Red Sox, the New England Revolution’s Slyde, and Baldwin from Boston College were at the hospital to greet children and staff. The group also took part in a friendly game of musical chairs and competed for Boston’s Musical Chair Champ.

As soon as the mascots entered the hospital gymnasium, they were greeted with cheers and excitement from the young patients.

In the final round, Wally The Green Monster, Slyde and Pat Patriot competed for the last chair.

After a long, fun and competitive round, Wally the Green Monster was victorious and was named Boston’s Musical Chair Champ. Fortunately, Pat Patriot was a good sport and was able to celebrate Wally's win.

The mascots later had the opportunity to interact with the children, pose for photos and sign autographs.

Photographs by Derek Kouyoumjian.