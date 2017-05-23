Boston Police amp up concert security after explosion at Ariana Grande showin UK

Boston police are increasing security patrols at concerts here in the wake of an apparent terror attack during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England Monday night.

An explosion detonated at the Manchester Arena Monday night in an attack that officials are treating as a terror incident. A supposed suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured at least 50, authorities said.

The Boston Police Department released a statement Monday night saying that officials were “closely monitoring the situation with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners.”

There are no specific threats in Boston, BPD said, but the department has still “increased patrols at concert venues in and around the city.”

This will be a “long view approach,” a police spokesman noted, as there are a few big events on the horizon in Boston.

This weekend in the city is Boston Calling, a three-day music festival that attracted nearly 20,000 people in its inaugural year in 2013 and has only grown in size since.

This year, the event will be held at Allston’s Harvard Athletics Complex for the first time. In previous years the festival was held at City Hall Plaza.

“The [security] plans are being reevaluated and revised as needed for many upcoming events,” said Officer James Kenneally.

The Boston Calling website lists prohibited items, including cigarettes, lighters, weapons of any kind, bags larger than 12” by 12”, laser pens, umbrellas, any container of liquid other than a factory sealed bottle of water and more.

A spokesman for the festival organizers told the Boston Herald that they were aware of the explosion but had no immediate statement.