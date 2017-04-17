 
Boston University Summer Term 2017

By
Metro Staff
 Published : April 17, 2017

Boston University Summer Term is the premier summer study program in the Northeast, offering high-quality undergraduate and graduate courses in a broad range of academic subjects.

Summer Term’s open-enrollment policy makes it easy to enhance professional credentials, broaden career options, satisfy prerequisites for bachelor’s or master’s degrees, or focus on a particular topic of interest.

Whether you are a working adult, enrolled undergrad, or ambitious high school student, Summer Term offers the opportunity to spend a productive summer enjoying the city of Boston.

Boston University Summer Term

 THINK CHOICE

Advance your studies with over 700 undergraduate and graduate courses in over 75 subjects.

THINK FLEXIBILITY

Study evenings, days, or online during convenient six-week sessions.

THINK AHEAD

Motivated high school students can preview college life in our Pre-College Programs—including High School Honors, Summer Challenge, Summer Preview, and more.

THINK BU

Be a part of a rich academic legacy by participating in a summer program that has helped students thrive in their studies for over 100 years.

Summer 1: May 23–June 30  

Summer 2: July 3–August 11

Register today at bu.edu/summer

