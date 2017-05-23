Man found dead in Chelsea home after shooting at officers, starting fire: Police

Authorities are trying to piece together how a Chelsea man assaulted his family, barricaded himself inside his home, shot at police and started a fire Monday night.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office has promised a “full, fair and thorough” investigation into the bizarre incident.

The night started when police responded to a domestic violence call on Warren Avenue between a 38-year-old man and his 40-year-old wife around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

“The domestic altercation resulted in the man chasing his wife out of the home and across the street to another house, where the man allegedly discharged his firearm in the direction of the room where his wife and daughter were hiding,” state police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.

The man returned to his home and then fired multiple shots at Chelsea officers who arrived on scene, police said. He barricaded himself inside the home as several more departments responded to the call, including Boston, Revere, Somerville, Everett and Nahant police officers.

The police set up a perimeter around the house, Procopio said, and officials evacuated those living in the surrounding homes and apartment buildings.

The man fired at police from the home’s window. No officers were shot but one suffered a hand injury.

During the standoff, officials said the man started a fire in the garage. The fire eventually spread to the main house, igniting the roof. Firefighters began fighting the blaze while maintaining a safe distance from the man, seen as a threat, police said.

Huge fire at Warren Ave house where barricaded suspect has been involved in heavy exchange of gunfire with police #WBZ pic.twitter.com/b0voxVLgiN — Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) May 23, 2017

The man was found dead in the home by Chelsea firefighters at 2:08 a.m.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said the man died from a gunshot wound, though it’s not clear yet if it was self-inflicted, according to WBZ. Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s office said that the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

“Our independent investigation will be full, fair, and thorough,” Conley said in a statement. “We will determine the facts, apply the law, and release our detailed findings publicly when that work complete.”

The man’s name has not yet been released. Authorities are withholding his identity until his family is notified. His wife was not injured during the incident.