These world cities have the highest salaries

Just in case you needed another excuse to walk out of your crappy-paying desk job, pack up you bags and head for greener pastures, Metro has a list of the cities with the highest average salaries in the world.

While you might expect to see tech hub San Francisco — where workers earn an average of $4,817 a month, medical epicenter Boston — at $4,322 a month, and financial hotspot New York City — at $4,304 a month — near the top of the list, the No. 1 spot might surprise you.

Raking in an average of $5,876 per month, Zurich, Switzerland is the place where you’re likely to make the most bank — though when you consider the fact that Zurich is a global banking center, I guess it’s really not that surprising.

The list of cities where workers can expect to earn the highest salaries comes form Deutsche Bank's annual "Mapping the world's prices" report, which ranks the costs of goods and services, living and average income for the most powerful cities in the world.

Here’s the list of the 24 cities where you can earn the most across the globe:

24. Edinburgh, UK - $2,293

23. Ottawa, Canada - $2,446

22. Amsterdam, Netherlands - $2,493

21. Toronto, Canada - $2,560

20. Paris, France - $2,583

19. Dublin, Ireland - $2,603

18. Helsinki, Finland - $2,620

17. Stockholm, Sweden - $2,622

16. Frankfurt, Germany - $2,626

15. Hong Kong - $2,715

14. Auckland, New Zealand - $2,762

13. London, UK - $2,776

12. Tokyo, Japan - $2,897

11. Wellington, New Zealand - $2,941

10. Copenhagen, Denmark - $2,958

9. Singapore - $3,077

8. Oslo, Norway - $3,154

7. Melbourne, Australia - $3,344

6. Sydney, Australia - $3,451

5. Chicago, USA - $3,622

4. New York, USA - $4,304

3. Boston, USA - $4,322

2. San Francisco, USA - $4,817

1. Zurich, Switzerland - $5,876