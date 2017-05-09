These world cities have the highest salaries

Just in case you needed another excuse to walk out of your crappy-paying desk job, pack up you bags and head for greener pastures, Metro has a list of the cities with the highest average salaries in the world.
While you might expect to see tech hub San Francisco — where workers earn an average of $4,817 a month, medical epicenter Boston — at $4,322 a month, and financial hotspot New York City — at $4,304 a month — near the top of the list, the No. 1 spot might surprise you.
Raking in an average of $5,876 per month, Zurich, Switzerland is the place where you’re likely to make the most bank — though when you consider the fact that Zurich is a global banking center, I guess it’s really not that surprising.
The list of cities where workers can expect to earn the highest salaries comes form Deutsche Bank's annual "Mapping the world's prices" report, which ranks the costs of goods and services, living and average income for the most powerful cities in the world.
Here’s the list of the 24 cities where you can earn the most across the globe:
24. Edinburgh, UK - $2,293
23. Ottawa, Canada - $2,446
22. Amsterdam, Netherlands - $2,493
21. Toronto, Canada - $2,560
20. Paris, France - $2,583
19. Dublin, Ireland - $2,603
18. Helsinki, Finland - $2,620
17. Stockholm, Sweden - $2,622
16. Frankfurt, Germany - $2,626
15. Hong Kong - $2,715
14. Auckland, New Zealand - $2,762
13. London, UK - $2,776
12. Tokyo, Japan - $2,897
11. Wellington, New Zealand - $2,941
10. Copenhagen, Denmark - $2,958
9. Singapore - $3,077
8. Oslo, Norway - $3,154
7. Melbourne, Australia - $3,344
6. Sydney, Australia - $3,451
5. Chicago, USA - $3,622
4. New York, USA - $4,304
3. Boston, USA - $4,322
2. San Francisco, USA - $4,817
1. Zurich, Switzerland - $5,876