Boston exam schools lacking in diversity: Report

Boston’s elite exam schools don’t reflect the diversity of their districts, civil rights groups say, prompting them to call for a citywide review of the exam-school admission policy.

In a report called “A Broken Mirror: Exam School Admissions Fail to Reflect Boston’s Diversity,” the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice looked at the under-enrollment of black and Latino students into Boston’s exam schools, particularly Boston Latin School (BLS).

The ACLU of Massachusetts, the NAACP Boston Branch and the Massachusetts Advocates for Children also contributed to the report.

The percentage of black and Latino 6th and 8th graders who are invited to BLS for the next academic year is more than two and a half times below their districtwide enrollment rates in Boston Public Schools, the report found.

Black students make up 11 percent of students invited to BLS next year. This is higher than the percentage of black students inducted this year (8 percent) or last year (8.5 percent) according to the report, but less than other exam schools.

At Boston Latin Academy, 23 percent of incoming students are black, and at the O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, that figure jumps to 35 percent.

Latino students comprise 16 percent of BLS-admitted students for next year. Again, the report notes, this is an improvement from the percentage this year (12) or last year (11.6) but less than at other exam schools. At Boston Latin Academy, Latino students make up 26 percent of the incoming class; at the O’Bryant School, 35 percent.

"The city has long held out exam schools as a means of upward mobility for children of all backgrounds,” said Matt Cregor, education project director at the Lawyers’ Committee and the paper’s lead author, in a statement. “The new admissions data make it very hard to stake that claim, especially at Boston Latin.”

Last year, the U.S. District Attorney Carmen Ortiz launched an independent investigation into BLS and found evidence of discrimination.

That finding “reminds us [that] we fail our children when we ignore issues that deprive them of equal educational opportunity,” said Kim Janey of the Massachusetts Advocates for Children in a statement.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang said that the district has taken steps to provide “all students access to the pathways for our exam schools,” according to the Boston Globe.

But the civil rights groups say more needs to be done. The groups will hold a series of open forums across Boston to review the report and discuss alternatives to promoting racial diversity.

“Together, we could make racial diversity a reality for our children, but only if there is political will and courage,” said Tanisha M. Sullivan, president of the NAACP-Boston Branch, in a statement. “In 2017, we shouldn’t need a court order to force racial diversity in this city. As a city, we should be able to come together and make this commitment to all of our children.”