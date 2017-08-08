FBI searching for 'One Minute Bandit' responsible for 10 Boston-area bank robberies

The FBI is seeking the public's help to identify a man responsible for multiple bank robberies in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they’ve dubbed the “One Minute Bandit,” whom officials say is responsible for robbing 10 banks in the Greater Boston area since December 2016.

His nickname comes from his signature move in which he has told each teller “that they had exactly one minute to empty their drawers and turn over whatever money they had,” according to the FBI.

The FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force is working with the Boston, Cambridge and Somerville police departments on the case.

“We’re seeking the public’s help in identifying this serial bank robber because, at this point in time, we have exhausted all of our investigative leads, and we want to put an end to his alleged crime spree before somebody gets hurt,” said Special Agent Christian Fierabend, supervisor of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, in a statement.

Officials say the suspect is a white male in his 40s to early 50s, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build.

He has allegedly robbed 10 banks throughout Boston, Cambridge and Somerville between December 2016 and July 2017. During every robbery, officials said, he was seen wearing a baseball hat covered by a hooded jacket.

In each instance, the suspect reportedly “passed notes to the tellers, threatened a weapon and demanded cash,” according to the FBI, telling them they had one minute to do so.

Over the course of his bank robbing spree, the suspect allegedly hit four Eastern Banks (three in Somerville, one in Cambridge), two Webster Banks (one in Cambridge, one in Boston), a TD Bank in Cambridge, a People’s United Bank in Boston, a Citizens Bank in Boston and a Cambridge Savings Bank.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s location, arrest and prosecution. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-857-368-2000 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.