Hernandez estate owes $93,000 in unpaid taxes to town of North Attleboro

North Attleboro, the Massachusetts town where former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez once lived, is seeking more than $93,000 in unpaid taxes, according to the Sun Chronicle.

The ex-NFL star died by suicide in his maximum security prison cell on April 19 and court records showed later that month that his estate was completely worthless.

Hernandez's former "minimansion" in North Attleboro still has value — an estimated $1.3 million — and though he left no will, his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, was given the power to sell the home.

But when that house is finally sold, North Attleboro will be waiting eagerly for a check, town officials told the Sun Chronicle.

The 7,100 square foot home is the site at which Hernandez was arrested in June 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for that murder at the time of his suicide, but a judge has since vacated the conviction in the wake of his death, per a Massachusetts law called the abatement doctrine.

The past-due funds on the estate have been accruing since 2014, the Sun Chronicle reported — two years after he purchased the home for $1.3 million in 2012.

"A town list of delinquent taxpayers lists Hernandez with a debt of $17,640 for the property at 22 Ronald C. Meyer Drive. A separate owner under the entity Avy Jay LLC is charged with $75,259 at the same property," the paper reported. "The LLC is registered under Hernandez’s name with a Columbus, Ohio, address."

Rumors surfaced that there was an offer to buy the house last month but the sale reportedly fell through.

Money from the sale of the house could also go to Lloyd's family, according to the Sun Chronicle, because the victim's mother, Ursula Ward, is in the midst of a wrongful death suit against the Hernandez estate. The family is still fighting for damages despite the fact that the murder conviction was overturned.