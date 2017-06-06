Here's how to add your voice to the Imagine Boston 2030 plan

More than 14,000 residents added their voices to the latest draft of Imagine Boston 2030, the first citywide plan in 50 years, and officials are hoping to hear from even more.

The second draft of the 400-plus page plan was released May 18, but it’s not the final version. City officials are hoping to get feedback from more residents before rolling out the official plan this summer.

In order to engage citizens, officials are hosting an event at the Franklin Park Golf Course Clubhouse on Thursday, June 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, though the city encourages those interested to register online in advance.

This event is the final public meeting in which residents can share their thoughts and feedback, and it will focus specifically on the future of Columbia Road and Franklin Park.

If you have comments on the many other aspects of the plan, though, you still have time to share them. The release of the draft in May marked the start of a monthlong comment period, which will end June 19.

To add your voice, you can submit edits through this Google form; tweet at @ImagineBos or with the hashtag #ImagineBoston; and email suggestions to 311@boston.gov, call 311 or use the BOS:311 app.

The plan can be viewed online here — for the Thursday event, the Franklin Park section is on pages 354 to 363, and the Columbia Road section is on pages 372 to 375. The full plan is also available at all Boston Public Library locations.