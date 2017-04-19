Immigrants drive population, labor force growth in Boston

Immigrants have been the driving force behind Boston's population and workforce growth since 1980, and policy proposals from the White House threaten to upend entire sectors of the region's economy, city officials and immigrant advocates said Wednesday.

There are 1,095,953 Massachusetts residents who were born in another country — totaling about 16 percent of the state's population — and 28.4 percent of Boston residents, or 190,123 people, were foreign-born, according to Boston Planning and Development Agency data.

Since 1980, Boston's population has grown by 14 percent and immigrants have accounted for almost all of that growth, Alvaro Lima, the BPDA's director of research, said Wednesday morning at an event hosted by the Boston Foundation.

"Boston in particular, but Massachusetts and probably New England in general, is facing a very serious challenge to our economic growth because you cannot grow when you are full employment without additional workers," Jewish Vocational Services President Jerry Rubin said.

"As you can see immigration has been the driver, really the entire driver, of the growth of the labor force and that presents a very, very serious problem to the overall economy, to the health and the welfare of the community, and particularly to the business community."