State police lasso llama on the loose in Western Mass

State troopers flexed their “cowboy skills” to lasso a llama that was on the loose in Western Massachusetts.

Troopers Matthew Kane and Kyle Minnicucci responded to reports on Thursday of a rogue llama wandering Route 23 in Russell, a town west of Springfield.

Police got the call around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Once they located the llama, the troopers knocked on the doors of several nearby homes in an attempt to find its owner, but had no luck.

Kane, “fearing for the llama's safety from passing vehicles, grabbed a rope from his cruiser and worked on his cowboy skills, and lassoed the llama!” state police wrote on Facebook.

Minnicucci walked the llama on its makeshift leash off the state road and to safety.

A woman who owned a horse farm nearby volunteered to take the llama in until its owners could be identified.

Police thanked Carrie Cruse, the farm owner, for meeting up with the troopers to load the llama into her trailer, “as it had become too fatigued to walk any longer,” according to the Facebook post.

“File this under, something you don't see everyday!” police wrote.

