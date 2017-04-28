 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Boston

State police lasso llama on the loose in Western Mass

Troopers rescued a lost llama that was wandering along Route 23.

By
Kristin Toussaint
 Published : April 28, 2017 | Updated : April 28, 2017
Massachusetts State Police Llama
Trooper Kyle Minnicucci walked the llama to safety. Photo: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

State troopers flexed their “cowboy skills” to lasso a llama that was on the loose in Western Massachusetts.

Troopers Matthew Kane and Kyle Minnicucci responded to reports on Thursday of a rogue llama wandering Route 23 in Russell, a town west of Springfield.

Police got the call around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Once they located the llama, the troopers knocked on the doors of several nearby homes in an attempt to find its owner, but had no luck.

Kane, “fearing for the llama's safety from passing vehicles, grabbed a rope from his cruiser and worked on his cowboy skills, and lassoed the llama!” state police wrote on Facebook.

Minnicucci walked the llama on its makeshift leash off the state road and to safety.

A woman who owned a horse farm nearby volunteered to take the llama in until its owners could be identified.

Police thanked Carrie Cruse, the farm owner, for meeting up with the troopers to load the llama into her trailer, “as it had become too fatigued to walk any longer,” according to the Facebook post.

“File this under, something you don't see everyday!” police wrote.
 

Tags:MassachusettsAnimals
 

Have Your SayLeave a comment

Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe