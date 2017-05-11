Lowell police searching for gunman after woman shot, killed

Lowell Police are searching for a man described as “armed and extremely dangerous” after a woman was shot and killed Thursday morning.

The woman was shot in the head while at her Lowell apartment building around 7:30 a.m., Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan told reporters.

The victim and the suspected killer were previously involved in a “domestic relationship,” Ryan said. Police are currently searching for the man as a “person of interest” in the shooting.

The shooting took place in the hallway of the building, located at 166 Stevens St. in Lowell. Family members, including the woman’s daughter, were present at the time of the shooting.

The child is in the custody of police and relatives, Lowell Police Superintendent William Taylor told reporters.

Authorities expect to release the name and photograph of the man on Thursday. Ryan said they will be asking the public for help in locating him.

