Man accused of killing Princeton jogger Vanessa Marcotte indicted for murder

A Worcester man who was arrested in connection with the death of Princeton jogger Vanessa Marcotte back in April has now been indicted for murder, according to a statement from Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early on Friday.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 31, was indicted for the murder of Marcotte by a Worcester County Grand Jury.

Colon-Ortiz was arrested in April after his DNA matched that from samples found on Marcotte's hands. Marcotte's body was found in the woods of Princeton, Massachusetts in August 2016.

Marcotte was reported missing when she hadn't returned from a run and she likely struggled with her attacker, officials said not long after her death. Officials said at that time that Marcotte probably left "scratches, scrapes and/or bruises" on the man who killed her.

When he was arrested, Colon-Ortiz was charged with aggravated assault and battery and assault with attempt to rape. Early said in April that he anticipated a murder charge being added at a later date.

The original charges had been made in Leominster District Court and will be dismissed.

Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on the murder charge, though a date for the arraignment has not yet been set.

He is still currently being held on $10 million bail.

Marcotte, 27, was a Massachusetts native who had worked for Google in New York City. She was visiting her family in Princeton last August and went out for a jog Aug. 7. Her family reported her missing when she did return and her body was found in the woods that evening.