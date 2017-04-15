Man arrested in connection to death of Princeton jogger Vanessa Marcotte

A suspect is in the custody of the Massachusetts State Police in connection to the death of Princeton jogger Vanessa Marcotte, WCVB reported.

Angel Cordero Ortiz was taken into custody Friday in Worcester, but has not been charged in the death of 27-year-old Princeton, Massachusetts, native.

The body of Marcotte, who was a Google account manager in New York City, was found near her parents’ home in Princeton on Aug. 7, 2016, after she did not return home from an afternoon run. According to a WCVB report in February, her hands, feet and part of her head had been burned. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said the week after her death that Marcotte likely struggled with her attacker, leaving visible "scratches, scrapes and/or bruises," he said.

Police released a DNA profile of her suspected killer in late February in hopes it would lead them to a person of interest. Early said then, based on witness descriptions, authorities were searching for a man of average height with short or shaved hair. The suspect was thought to have been driving a dark-colored SUV on the day of Marcotte’s murder.

Authorities received thousands of tips on a dedicated line regarding Marcotte’s case.

A press conference will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. by the Early, who will give updates on Marcotte’s case.