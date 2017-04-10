MBTA Marathon Monday passes will make it easier to cheer on runners this year

It’s almost Marathon Monday and that means Bostonians are planning the best place along the race course cheers runners on.

This year, spectators will be able to move around the course via Boston’s commuter rail for one flat fee. A $20 Marathon Monday ticket will allow all-day, on-and-off travel along the Framingham/Worcester Line of the commuter rail.

Spectators can watch a runner pass them in Ashland, cheer them on again in Wellesley and then congratulate them at the finish line in Boston all with the same commemorative ticket.

This is the first time the MBTA has provided this service on Marathon Monday, which is the result of collaboration with Keolis, the company that runs the commuter rail, and the state Department of Transportation.

“Marathon Monday is a significant day for many of our customers and it’s important to us at Keolis that we provide transportation options that enhance the experience,” said Kennon Foster, acting vice president of service delivery. “The opportunity to see the race at multiple stages with a ticket that doubles as a keepsake will do just that.”

These commemorative Marathon Monday tickets will not be available at MBTA fare vending machines, but tickets are available for purchase now at MBTA ticket windows and will be available on-board Framingham/Worcester Line trains on the day of the marathon.

The $20 Worcester Line Unlimited Travel, All Day Marathon Pass allows riders to travel up and down the marathon route and back home for one flat rate. It is only valid on the Worcester Commuter Rail Line on Monday, April 17.

Two additional trains will run on the Worcester Line to accommodate the influx of passengers headed out to watch the Boston Marathon.

The MBTA has published a map of the marathon route with recommended stations to use. It provides the distance of these stations to the race route and estimates what time highest volume of runners are expected to pass through various areas.

Here is the map for spectators traveling along the commuter rail:

If you're staying closer to the city, the Green Line is also a good option to shuttle back and forth along the race route:

Passengers who want to ride the subway and bus systems can purchase a $12 unlimited travel, one-day pass on any fare vending machine the day of the race. These subway tickets are valid 24 hours from the time of purchase.

Backpacks, coolers, large items, cans and bottles are not allowed on the marathon route. All bikes, including folding bikes, will be prohibited onboard trains after 8 p.m. Sunday, April 16, and all day Monday, April 17.