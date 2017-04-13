Missing BU law student is located at a hospital: State Police

Authorities on Thursday said they found the 26-year-old woman who had been considered missing after several of her personal items were discovered near the Charles River, Massachusetts State Police said.

Tamika Danielle Jeune, a Boston University Law School student, was located at a South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Earier in the day, her whereabouts were unknown, officials said, as she was not found at her Beacon Street dormitory or at her family's Dorchester home.

"Ms. Jeune has been located in good condition at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth," State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an email. "The circumstances of how she got to the hospital remain under investigation."

Thursday morning, the State Police Marine Unit said it was conducting a search of the Charles River after passers-by found a few of Jeune's personal items near the water, including her computer, her Boston University ID, wallet, shoes and more.

Officials said there was no reason to believe she was in the river but would search there given how close by her belongings were.

Procopio said there would be no more updates "unless we conduct a criminal investigation." He added, "based on the information we have at this point, it does not appear that a criminal investigation will be necessary."