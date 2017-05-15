Franklin police searching for missing college student

Franklin police are searching for a college student who they say went missing over the weekend.

Michael Doherty, 20, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Phyllis Lane in Franklin. He is a junior at Duke University and was already home for the summer, WBZ reported.

Doherty is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and sneakers, police said.

Doherty "had been attending a gathering with some friends," police wrote in a statement on Monday, according to the Boston Globe, at the time when he was last seen. Police are interviewing those friends.

Officials are asking residents to check outside their homes, including any sheds or detached buildings.

Police are using K-9 units and canoes in the search on Monday, which includes a "swampy area" near Phyllis Lane, according to WBZ.

State environmental police also joined the search Monday morning, WBZ reported, because their officers are trained in searching through woods and swamps.

Anyone with information is advised to call Franklin police at 508-528-1212. Officials are warning residents that there will be increased public safety presence in the area as other agencies join the investigation.