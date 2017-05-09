MIT students gear up for 'Star Wars'-themed robot competition

Whether or not they’re "Star Wars" fans, undergrads in MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering are hoping the force is with them this week as they gear up for the school’s annual robot competition.

Undergrads in a design and manufacturing engineering class will put their homemade robots to the test on Thursday in the 2.007 Robot Competition, dubbed "May the Torque Be with You.”

Each year’s competition has a theme, and this year it is "Star Wars." The competition field will feature a 3-D model X-Wing with an 11-foot wingspan and four jet engines. The students’ robots are challenged to move over to the engines and spin them.

The engines are weighted, so they require a lot of torque (the measure of force that causes an object to rotate) to get them to spin, said Amos Winter, who co-leads the class. Students earn points for how much energy their robots put on the engine and the rotation speed they reach.

For many of the 165 students in the class, most of whom are sophomores, this is likely the first robot they’ve ever built, Winter said. The students also don’t work in groups; they have to do everything on their own.

“Most other hands-on project classes work in teams, but here there's no hiding,” Winter said. “It’s eye-opening to many students for realizing, ‘Wow, I can be an engineer, I can do this, I can build things and design my own stuff.’”

The 2.007 Robot Competition started more than 40 years ago by MIT professor emeritus Woodie Flowers. Flowers doesn’t teach the course anymore, but he’ll be present at this year’s competition to give an "Inspiring Engineering Lecture" alongside Segway inventor Dean Kamen.

While the competition has changed a bit since the ’70s — a new theme each year brings a new competition field and challenges for the student-made robots to complete, and students now have more high-tech tools to work with — the core mission has stayed the same.

It’s a mission that Winter, who co-leads the class with Sangbae Kim, believes is at the core of the entire institution, as well.

“The motto of MIT is Mens et Manus: Mind and Hand,” he said. “This class ties into that because in lecture and written homework, students are learning engineering theory — how to size motors, how to use fasteners like screws and bolts — but then they have to turn around and literally apply it to a robot downstairs in our lab. They have to make this thing work.”

In Winter’s four years co-teaching the course, he is always surprised by what the students build, he said.

“Every year we get crazy, cool, creative insights that the students come up with and awesome robots they build that we would have never anticipated,” he said.

Both Winter and Kim will be dressed as "Star Wars" characters for the event at the MIT Johnson Ice Rink on May 11. Ahead of the robot competition, which starts at 6:30 p.m., spectators can watch the de Florez design competition at noon, walk around an “engineering petting zoo” to see the equipment up close and hear the lecture by Kamen and Flowers at 4 p.m.