No criminal charges to be filed over Choate sex abuse allegations

No criminal charges are expected to be filed in the recently revealed sex abuse allegations against staff at the elite Choate boarding school due to too much time having elapsed, reports say.

“There is nothing for us to act upon,” Wallingford Police Department Chief William Wright told the Meriden Journal, a local newspaper in Connecticut.

Wright said police had analyzed each incident and determined the statute of limitation for filing criminal charges had expired for all of the cases

Choate recently released a report detailing its investigation into sexual assaults at the school. It indicated that some 24 victims reported sexual assaults by 12 staff members at the school, dating between 1963 and 2010.

The scandalous Choate report made international headlines.

In 1999, former Choate Spanish teacher Jaime Rivera-Murillo was accused of allegedly forcing anal sex on a female student in a hotel pool during a school trip to Costa Rica.

He was terminated from his position at Choate but did not face criminal prosecution and later went on to continue working as an educator and a principal for the next two decades. He stepped down from his position as principal after the Choate report went public.

Wright did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read Choate’s full report here. (Warning: graphic content).