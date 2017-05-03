Boston pastor charged with drug trafficking

A Boston pastor was arrested on Tuesday after police say they found a large amount of drugs, cash and stolen property while searching his home and church.

Willie Wilkerson, a 58-year-old pastor at Mission Church, where he reportedly ran a 12-step substance abuse recovery group, is now facing charges of drug trafficking. He is set to be arraigned on Wednesday in Roxbury District Court.

Police obtained search warrants for Wilkerson's Dorchester home and the Mission Church and Victoria's Kitchen Food Trailer, for which Wilkerson is the pastor and owner. The church and trailer are located at 266 Quincy St. in Dorchester.

At those locations, officers said that they found 34 grams of crack cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, 50 Percocet pills, 87 Suboxone strips and 32 Clonopin pills.

Police also recovered about $10,400 dollars and an estimated $20,000 worth of items which were recently reported stolen.

Wilkerson was charged with trafficking class B drugs, posession with intent to distribute class B drugs and possession with intent to distribute class C drugs. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending, police said.