Boston Police catch graffiti suspect with spray paint can in hand

Sometimes criminals are caught red-handed, though in a case early Thursday morning, the paint police said was in a tagger’s hands was black.

Early Thursday morning, Boston police officers were looking out for taggers who have been defacing buildings in Allston-Brighton.

Officers were patrolling the area of Harvard Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They were responding directly to complaints about increased graffiti.

While walking on Commonwealth Avenue, officers spotted a man who was allegedly spray painting a wall at the rear of Five Guys Restaurant, a can of black spray paint reportedly in the man’s hand.

Police approached the man, according to a report online, “identified themselves as Boston Police Officers and informed the suspect that community members were not happy with the increased levels of graffiti in the area.”

The man was identified at 27-year-old Jackson Elliott of Brighton. Elliott was arrested and charged with damage to property by graffiti/tagging.

Elliott was also charged in connection to another graffiti incident for allegedly tagging a building near 125 Harvard Ave., police said.