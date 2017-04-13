State police searching Charles River for missing BU law student

State police are searching the Charles River near Boston University after the belongings of a missing 26-year-old student were found nearby.

Officials identified the missing woman as Tamika Danielle Jeune, a Boston University Law School student originally from Dorchester who lives in a dorm on Beacon Street in Boston. She has not been seen at her dorm or her family's Dorchester home, police said on Thursday.

The state police Marine Unit is conducting a search of the Charles on Thursday after some of her personal items were found near the river. Passersby found her computer, her Boston University ID, a wallet, a pair of shoes and other items, state police spokesman David Procopio said in an email.

"Ms. Jeune's whereabouts are unknown and it is not known if she entered the river," Procopio wrote. "The MSP Marine Unit is searching the river while detectives continue to gather information about her to determine possible locations where she may be."

Jeune is describde as "black, relatively tall, with a slender build." Boston Police and Boston University Police are assisting Massachusetts State Police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Massachuestts State Police detectives at 617-740-7544 or State Police Communications at 508-820-2121.