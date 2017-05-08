Suspect in South Boston killings charged with murder

The suspect in the slaying of two doctors in their South Boston home has been charged with two counts of murder, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Bampumim Teixeira, a 30-year-old Chelsea man, is set to be arraigned Monday for the killing of Lina Bolanos and Richard Field.

Teixeira will be arraigned by a South Boston Municipal Court judge at Tufts Medical Center Monday afternoon, District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s office said.

He is being treated for injuries stemming from the confrontation he had with Boston police at the doctors’ home, 141 Dorchester Ave., Friday night.

Police and SWAT responded to the home around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, where the couple was found dead.

Teixeira then opened fire when officers confronted him, Police Commissioner William B. Evans said. Officers fired back, striking Teixeira.

Teixeira’s record includes a pair of larceny convictions, according to the DA’s office. In August 2014, Teixeira passed a note to a teller at a Boston bank demanding money.

Two years later, in June 2016, Teixeira committed the same crime at the same location. After he was identified for that incident, he volunteered responsibility for the 2014 crime to officials.

Teixeira was recently released from prison after serving nine months for that crime.

Teixeira’s connections to the victims as well as motive for the crime is not known at this time.

Field worked at North Shore Pain Management. On its website, a statement from North Shore Pain Management addresses the “tragic loss of Richard Field.”

“Dr. Field was a guiding vision at North Shore Pain Management and was instrumental in the creation of this practice,” the statement reads. “He was a valued member of the medical community and a tremendous advocate for his patients. His tragic and sudden passing leaves an inescapable void in all of us. Our deepest thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and taught at Harvard Medical School.

Sunil Eappen, chief medical officer and chief of anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, said in a statement on the hospital's website that he was “privileged to know and work with Lina.”

“She was warm and caring with both parents and the children she treated, creating a sense of calm even while managing the most stressful of cases,” he wrote. “Everyone at Mass. Eye and Ear really loved her. It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.”