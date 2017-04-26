Boston Uber driver charged with raping female customer

A Boston Uber employee was arraigned on three counts of rape on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger while he was driving for the ride-share company.

Luis Baez, 34, was arraigned in Newton District Court, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

Prosecutors say that Baez used a the fake name, Pedro Valentin, when he picked up the female passenger for Uber on Sept. 29.

Once the woman was inside his vehicle, he allegedly drove her to a different location than what she had designated through the app and sexually assaulted her there, according to the district attorney's office.

The victim reported the assault to Boston College campus police after Baez reportedly dropped her off on the school's campus following the incident.

An Uber spokesperson said that the company has been working with local law enforcement on this issue.

“What’s been described is a horrible crime and we will continue to fully support law enforcement," the company said in a statement. "Uber blocked this individual's account as soon as we learned about this last year.”

Baez was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail and instructed to stay away from both the victim and from Boston College campus.

Boston College Police investigated the incident along with Boston Police. With information collected from the ride-sharing request, officials were able to identify Baez, who they say is known to police.

Baez's next court date is June 21.