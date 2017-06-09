Home
 
Man arrested for 2 Manhattan rapes while at Long Island courthouse for child porn, lewdness cases: DA

Cameron McDermott, 31, allegedly recorded himself raping and sexually assaulting two unconscious women in Manhattan apartments in 2010 and 2013.
Nikki M. Mascali
 Published : June 09, 2017
A man was arrested for raping two women in Manhattan while he was at a Long Island courthouse for separate child porn and public lewdness cases.
Cameron McDermott, 31, was arrested for raping and sexually assaulting two unconscious women in Manhattan while he was at a Long Island courthouse for separate child porn and public lewdness cases. (Nassau County Police Department)

A Long Island man was arrested for raping two women in Manhattan while he was at the Nassau County Supreme Court for public lewdness and child pornography possession cases on Thursday, officials said.

Cameron McDermott, who was arrested in Hempstead in January for allegedly possessing child pornography and exposing himself to women on Long Island, was accused of raping two women in Manhattan in 2010 and 2013.

A search of McDermott’s electronic devices following the Long Island cases allegedly discovered a folder containing video and photographic evidence of him raping and sexually assaulting an unconscious woman eight times in apartments in New York City’s Murray Hill and Gramercy neighborhoods in 2010.

McDermott, 31, also allegedly took video of himself raping and sexually assaulting another unconscious woman five times in an Upper East Side residence in 2013.

“Cameron McDermott is accused of brutally raping and sexually assaulting two vulnerable victims who were incapable of giving consent," said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance said in a statement. “He is accused of further violating these women by recording the acts without their knowledge.”

McDermott “meticulously recorded” each action and kept documentation in folders entitled “undressing” and “unconscious” with the victims’ names, Assistant DA Jamie Kleidman said according to the New York Post. He also had a folder marked “rape,” she added.

McDermott was charged with four counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree rape, 34 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree aggravated sexual abuse and 160 counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

