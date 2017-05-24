Feminist porn is big in Boston

Bostonians may watch slightly less porn than the average American, but when they do, it's all about the ladies, according to a new report.

The number crunchers on Pornhub’s Insights team found Bostonians are 20 percent more likely to watch “female friendly” or feminist porn, compared to viewers elsewhere in the U.S., according to data released in its new report on the largest U.S. cities’ appetite for porn.

Feminist porn is all about gender equality in the sex industry. It doesn't necessarily mean a specific type of porn, but it empowers women to partake in and watch any kind of porn that gets them off. Oh yeah, and no fake orgasms; feminist porn is all about real pleasure or equal pleasure for all, if you will.

Porn searches point to city values, culture

What do porn searches say about a particular city?

In the progressive Northeast, Boston's rising rates of female-friendly and feminist porn watching most likely point to more women tuning in.

Pornhub says searches reflect "the diverse ethnicity of cities" like Boston, New York City and Philadelphia, revealing their cultural richness in their relative search term popularity — the same logic could be applied to growing appreciation for women's role in porn. When compared to the rest of the country, searches for “Indian” porn on the site are 220 percent more popular in New York City, “Latina” is 103 percent more popular and “Asian” is 52 percent more popular.

In Boston, "Chinese" is 173 percent more searched for than elsewhere in the U.S., and in Philadelphia, "ebony" and "black" are both more than 90 percent more popular.

Lesbian porn is the most-viewed in Boston

Sticking with their penchant for the ladies, horny Bostonians watch a lot of lesbian porn, the stats revealed.

The popularity of this category speaks even more to rising rates of women watching porn. A 2014 Pornhub report entitled "What Women Want" found women overwhelmingly want to watch lesbian porn, and according to more recent stats, they still do. Since studies have shown men tend to prefer categories like teen, MILF and mature, the fact that lesbian porn is top in Boston could mean women are making up a larger slice of viewers in the city.

As women take a more active role in watching porn, they could be responsible for searching and watching more female-friendly and feminist porn.

Following lesbian porn on this list of most-watched categories on Pornhub in Boston were ebony porn and MILF porn, which proves men are still watching too.

RELATED: Pornhub: Data shows increase in 'MILF' porn searches on Mother's Day

Ebony, lesbian and MILF are also some of the most-viewed video categories in New York City and Philadelphia. The ebony, lesbian and MILF categories also made the top-five list for most-searched videos in the entire U.S. last year — so maybe Boston’s really not that different after all.

Boston's favorite stars are known for feminist porn too

The second most-searched porn star in Boston is 24-year-old Lebanese actress Mia Khalifa. Khalifa is a college-educated woman who's made headlines for years with her unapologetic use of her body and her affinity for calling out NFL and NBA players and other guys who try to spit game to her online.

Another actress on the list, Lisa Ann, has been an outspoken critic of extreme porn and porn mimicking abuse or rape, which can be damaging for women's mental and physical health. Ann is now retired, but she has been lauded by feminists for speaking up about the realities of how this type of porn affects culture and society.

The list goes on.

Boston is kinkier too, Pornhub says

Where Boston did stand out though was in its penchant for kink. Bondage porn didn’t make the most-popular list for Boston viewers, but Pornhub connoisseurs certainly have a larger appetite for ropes and chains than average viewers. Pornhub says Bostonians consume 25 percent more bondage porn than other cities.

Boston porn watchers also liked to watch blowjob porn more than most of the country, clocking about 19 percent more clicks in that category.

So which US cities watch the most porn?

If we’re going by the sheer population numbers (which we are), the answer is obvious: New York City. NYC residents accounted for nearly 8 percent of all U.S. traffic on Pornhub — which saw 9.2 billion U.S. visits in 2016.

Philly made the list at No. 8, accounting for 248 million visits last year. Boston was tenth with 220 million visits to the largest porn site in the world.