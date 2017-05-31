The new fast food: McDonald’s launches McDelivery in NYC, NJ

First, there was all-day breakfast. Now, in McDonald’s latest move to free us from the conventional constraints of time and place, the fast food restaurant is expanding its McDelivery service to the tri-state area.

Beginning May 31, you’ll be able to order from about 300 of the approximately 600 McDonald’s restaurants in four boroughs of New York City (sorry, Staten Island), New Jersey and Connecticut. McDelivery will be run by UberEATS.

McDonald’s started its delivery experiment back in January with 200 locations in Miami, then expanding to Chicago, Los Angeles and several other major cities. Customers place their order through the separate UberEATS app or online for a booking fee; the full menu is available, minus soft-serve cones.