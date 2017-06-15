10 pedestrians injured after SUV jumps curb in Midtown

A woman has been hospitalized after an SUV jumped a curb in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, leaving 10 pedestrians injured.

A Chevrolet Tahoe locked bumpers with a black livery cab as both were turning onto West 37th Street from Ninth Avenue, police said, according to the New York Daily News.

The woman driving the Tahoe, which had seven other passengers inside, accelerated then hit a parked van before hitting a man and woman on the sidewalk.

“She went up on the sidewalk and hit a fence and a tree, slowed down and then hit the lady walking on the sidewalk,” Jamel Daiffallah, who was working at a nearby deli and saw the crash happen, told the Daily News. “Two guys were also pushed by the car but weren't badly hurt.”

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was treated for bruising to her head and one leg. Nine others suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, authorities said.

The incident comes less than a month after Richard Rojas drove his vehicle onto a crowded sidewalk in Times Square, killing 18-year-old tourist Alyssa Elsman of Michigan and injuring 22 others, including Elsman’s 13-year-old sister.

The military veteran, who said he was high on PCP and marijuana prior to the crash, later told authorities he wanted to commit “suicide by cop.”