For first time in 2 years, remains of 9/11 World Trade Center victim identified

The man, who has not yet been named, is the 1,641st terror victim to be identified from ground zero.

The remains are the first to be identified from the 9/11 terror attacks at the World Trade Center in New York in more than two years. (File)

The remains of a victim from the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center have been identified, a few weeks shy of the tragedy’s 16th anniversary, the New York City medical examiner’s office announced Monday.

Though the name of the male victim has not been released as of yet, he is the 1,641st victim of the attack to be identified through DNA testing, officials said, according to NBC4.

There were 2,753 people killed when two hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers on the morning of Sept. 11, 2011. About 1,112 remains of those victims remain unidentified, the medical examiner’s office said.

The man is the first 9/11 victim to be identified since March 2015, when officials announced the identity of Matthew David Yarnell, a 26-year-old resident of Jersey City, New Jersey, who worked on the 97th floor of the south tower.

Yarnell’s remains were discovered during the first round of recovery efforts between 2001 and 2002. The city’s medical examiner has been retesting remains that were recovered before May 2002 from ground zero.

In total, the four coordinated Sept. 11 terror attacks killed 2,996 people in New York, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and left thousands more injured.

