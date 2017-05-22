Alamo Drafthouse to bring movies, booze and gourmet food to FiDi: Report

Come next year, the Financial District won’t just be for moving and shaking — it’ll be for drinking, movies and gourmet food with the addition of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the second such theater in the neighborhood.

The Alamo Drafthouse is set to become one of the tenants at 28 Liberty, the former One Chase Manhattan Plaza between Pine, Liberty, Nassau and William streets in the Financial District, the New York Post reported.

The 20-year-old Austin, Texas-based cinema chain, in which moviegoers can drink alcohol and eat gourmet fare while they enjoy fine cinema, is slated to sign a lease to bring a 10-screen, 600-seat theater complex to 28 Liberty in 2018.

Terms of the lease are unknown at this time, but the lease is expected to be inked sometime within the next two weeks. Rents for the 200,000-square-foot retail space are reportedly about $100 per square foot, according to the Post.

In 2015, building owner Fosun International received approval to turn 200,000 square feet of 28 Liberty’s five below-ground levels into retail space.

The Alamo Drafthouse will be located on the third underground level, a source told the Post, and will occupy 40,000 square feet of the now-under-construction property. It will open just a few blocks from the South Street Seaport, where iPic, a theater chain that also serves alcohol and gourmet food, opened last fall.

28 Liberty is a 60-story skyscraper that is the city’s 15th tallest building. Construction, which was commenced by then-Chase Manhattan Bank president David Rockefeller, was completed in 1961, and the public plaza surrounding it opened three years later.

Alamo Drafthouse has 26 theaters across the country, including one that opened last year in Brooklyn and one in Yonkers that opened in 2013. A Staten Island location was announced back in April, and is set to open in the summer of 2019 at the Boulevard shopping center in New Dorp, SILive.com reported.

Additionally, as part of the 28 Liberty’s revamping, celebrity restaurateur Danny Meyer is slated to open a new restaurant on the skyscraper's 60th floor.

Metro has reached out to Alamo Drafthouse about its upcoming 28 Liberty location, but has not heard back as of press time.