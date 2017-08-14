Amidst fanfare, slain cop honored at Dominican Day Parade

The family of murdered NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia was given a lifetime achievement award before the parade began.

During the festivities at yesterday’s Dominican Day Parade, a moment of mourning was shared by attendees who honored the fallen Detective Miosotis Familia.

Familia, 48, was murdered on July 5 when a gunman shot through the vehicle in which she was working in the Bronx in a execution-style attack, making her the only on-duty NYPD officer to be killed since Sept. 11. Yesterday Familia’s daughter honored her memory by cutting the ribbon to start the parade.

Maria Khury, Chair of the Dominican Day Parade Board of Directors, said Familia was honored for "The strength of her uniform, the strength of being a single parent, the strength of being a Dominican," NY1 reported.

In a ceremony before the parade kicked off, the slain cop’s family was given a lifetime service award by the event organizers who recognized Familia’s dedication to her work, the New York Post reported.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted yesterday that Familia’s “legacy will never fade from importance or memory.”