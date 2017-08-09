Bandit on bike wanted for stealing hundreds from open cab windows

A bicyclist who reached into open cab windows to grab cash from drivers is wanted for seven robberies throughout Manhattan.

A robbery suspect is wanted for carrying out seven thefts by biking up to open cab windows and grabbing cash from drivers. (Photo via NYPD)

You might want to think twice before opening the window of your cab for some fresh air this summer. Police are on the hunt for a burglar suspected in a string of robberies of cab drivers, reaching through drivers' windows to steal from the breast pockets of his victims.

The thief has already covered a vast part of Manhattan, moving between the Upper East Side, Midtown, Union Square and Greenwich Village, CBS2 reported. He was able to commit the robberies by biking up to open windows and grabbing at drivers, as shown in video footage released of one of the incidents.

The bicyclist is suspected to have carried out seven thefts, stealing sums ranging from just a few dollars to over a hundred.

The suspect has been described by police as a bald 200-pound black male anywhere from 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall.

Authorities urge those with information to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 577-TIPS.