These New York Hospitals are among the best in the nation

Three local hospitals made the top 20 on the U.S. News & World Report's annual list.

New York Presbyterian is one of New York's best hospitals overall. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Three New York City hospitals have earned their place among the nation’s top 20 hospitals, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking.

The study — in it’s 28th year —compared more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide ranking them in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions.

For the second year running, the Mayo Clinic earned the top spot on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll list. At No. 2 was the Cleveland Clinic, followed by Johns Hopkins Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

The highest-ranking New York hospitals:

New York-Presbyterian Hospital: Taking the No. 8 spot, this teaching hospital is one of New York’s largest, with 2,381 beds.

Mount Sinai Hospital: Earning the No. 18 position, this Manhattan teaching hospital has 1,175 beds and more than 4,500 doctors and 2,500 nurses on staff.

NYU Langone Medical: At No. 19, this metro-area hospital is also a teaching hospital for doctors and nurses, offering general medical and surgical care.

Landing on the “Honor Roll” list meals hospitals deliver "exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care," according to U.S. News & World Report. Hospitals on that list are ranked based on survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing.

"Covering nearly every hospital in every U.S. community, U.S. News offers deep, rich data that patients can use to help them make informed decisions about where to receive surgical or medical care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News, according to the report. "We know outcomes matter most, which is why U.S. News is committed to publishing as much data as possible on patient outcomes."

U.S. News & World Report also ranked the best hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery, where New York-Presbyterian earned the No. 3 slot; cancer, where Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Cent in New York made the No. 2 slot; and orthopedics where the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York ranked No. 1.

To compile the rankings, U.S. News & World Report bases calculations on five years of Medicare data, objective data from procedures and conditions ratings, volume and demographics of patients.