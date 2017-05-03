Brooklyn man shoots landlord, himself after standoff with NYPD

A police standoff came to a deadly end for a man who shot his landlord, holed up in a Brooklyn apartment and then shot himself, according to multiple reports.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency units attempted to revive the suspect who shot himself in an apartment on Gates Avenue near Tompkins Avenue.

The man barricaded himself after allegedly shooting his landlord on the third floor of the building shortly before 2 p.m.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The NYPD could not confirm that the victim and shooter were landlord and tenant.

NYPD hostage negotiators were called to the scene, but no hostages were taken.

The gunman is likely to die, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.